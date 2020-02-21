Men’s Lacrosse rolls to 3-0, tops Rutgers 15-4

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Backed by sophomore goaltender Wyatt Schupler’s 16-save performance, the No. 13/14 Army West Point men’s lacrosse team topped No. 19 Rutgers, 15-4, Saturday at Michie Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the year with two top-20 victories.

The Scarlet Knights entered the contest averaging 18.5 goals per game, but the Black Knights held them to four total. It was Rutgers’ lowest scoring output since a 13-4 loss on Apr. 10, 2012.

This season, Army has allowed just 3.00 goals per game on average.

Schupler made 16 saves in 50:03 minutes of action allowing just two scores.

Freshman faceoff specialist Stevie Grabher was outstanding at the faceoff x for the Black Knights with a .750 winning percentage (12-for-16) including an 11 consecutive faceoff win streak.

Freshman midfielder Jacob Morin recorded a career-high five goals in the game, while senior attack Sean O’Brien notched three.

The pair have notched a hat trick in two consecutive contests.

Army is now riding a three-game winning streak against Rutgers and improved to 59-23-1 all-time against the Scarlet Knights.

How it happened

• The Black Knights charged ahead to a 4-0 lead before the Scarlet Knights got onto the board.

• Sophomore attack Gunner Philipp was first to score in the game off an assist from senior midfielder Matt Manown.

• Morin netted two in the stretch with one coming from sophomore attack Brendan Nichtern, while senior attack Miles Silva picked up a loose ball after a shot and scored on top of the crease.

• Rutgers scored with 3:59 on the clock to made in a three-goal game. It was the first, first half goal of the season by an opponent.

• Manown gave Army momentum heading into the second quarter though off a feed from sophomore midfielder Danny Kielbasa with 10 seconds on the clock. This sparked an 8-0 run for the Black Knights.

• Junior attack Nicholas Garofano connected with Morin before sophomore midfielder Bobby Abshire put up Army’s seventh tally of the game off an assist by freshman midfielder Ryan Sposito to give the Cadets a 7-1 lead at half.

• Army opened the second half with five goals in a row to go up 12-1.

• O’Brien tallied back-to-back scores spaced seven seconds apart to open up the final 30 minutes of play.

• Nichtern and Grabher were credited with the assists before Liam Davenport posted his first goal of the year as O’Brien set up the play.

• Philipp recorded his second in the game before Abshire found Silva for a score in front.

• With 1:39 on the clock in the third, the Scarlet Knights netted their second of the contest.

• A minute later, Nichtern and Morin worked together for his fourth goal of the game.

• O’Brien tallied another, this time from Kielbasa before Morin and Abshire connected again for the final Black Knights tally of the day.

• Rutgers scored twice in the final five minutes to make the final 15-4 in favor of Army.

Highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 802-394-7 in program history and is closing in on Navy’s 806-364-14 mark all-time.

• The Black Knights continued their defensive dominance allowing just four goals against a top-20 team.

• Army has outscored its opponents 51-9 to open the 2020 season with an average 14-point winning margin.

• Seven Black Knights had multiple-point performances.

• Grabher went 12-for-16 at the faceoff x with a 75% efficiency. He posted a career-high nine ground balls to lead both teams.

• Morin added three ground balls to his five goals in the effort, also a career-high.

• The Black Knights were full speed ahead in the game and held an advantage in ground balls (37-20), faceoffs won (15-7), caused turnovers (22-5) and shots 39-37.