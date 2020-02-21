Women’s Lacrosse cruises to road win at Columbia

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point women’s lacrosse team earned its first road victory of the year with a 16-7 victory against Columbia Saturday in New York. Junior attack Jackie Brattan paced the Black Knights’ (2-0) offense against the Lions (0-1), posting a game-high six points on five goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Samantha Stewart and junior attack Cameron Manor also combined for six goals. Stewart also logged five draw controls and a career-high seven ground balls.