Wrestling takes down Bucknell 29-7

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

In a battle between two nationally-ranked wrestlers at 165 pounds, senior Cael McCormick (above) battled Zach Hartman for three periods, earning a 2-1 decision. Overall, the Army West Point wrestling team scored a 29-7 dual match win against EIWA foe Bucknell Sunday in Lewisburg, Pa.

As the team heads down the final stretch of the regular season, the Army West Point wrestling team scored a 29-7 dual match win against EIWA foe Bucknell Sunday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights (9-3, 3-1 EIWA) won eight of their 10 matches against the Bison (9-6, 8-3 EIWA), including three bonus-point victories.

With the dual match beginning at 184 pounds, senior Noah Stewart was able to set the tempo from the start. The Lewistown, Pennsylvania, native scored a fall victory at the buzzer of the second period to give the Black Knights an early 6-0 lead. After Bucknell was able to get on the board with a decision win at 197, Army rattled off wins in the next four matches to take control of the dual.

In the heavyweight bout, junior Bobby Heald won a 4-1 decision over Brandon Stokes. At 125 pounds, senior Trey Chalifoux scored early and throughout, as he earned a 15-3 major decision over Geo Barzona.

The 133- and 141-pound contests were tight affairs from start to finish.

Freshmen Andrew Wert Jr. (3-2 dec.) and Logan Brown (8-7 dec.) both were able to hang on to one-point wins to make it 19-3 after six matches.

Matthew Kolonia won Bucknell’s second match at 149 pounds—a 15-3 major decision over senior Noah Hanau.

The dual clincher for Army came at 157 pounds, with sophomore Markus Hartman winning an 8-2 decision.

In a battle between two nationally-ranked wrestlers at 165 pounds, senior Cael McCormick battled Zach Hartman for three periods, earning a 2-1 decision.

The final bout of the day saw senior Ben Harvey with a dominant 12-3 major decision over Mitch Hartman to make it a 29-7 final.