FEATURED ITEM

Fallen Comrades Run

Join the Army West Point marathon team as it hosts the Fallen Comrades Run, which is a half-marathon race, March 22 at West Point. The ruck portion of the race begins at 8 a.m. The run portion begins at 9 a.m. The starting point is Mills Road, directly outside Michie Stadium. The race ends on the field in Michie Stadium.

Visit the course website through the Army West Point marathon team’.