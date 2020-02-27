Infantry members, cadets celebrate annual Infantry Ball

Story and photo by Stephen McCarthy Department of Systems Engineering

This year's Order of St. Maurice and Shield of Sparta recipients at the Infantry Ball. The annual West Point Infantry Ball was held Jan. 31 at Eisenhower Hall.

Together with many generous donors, the West Point Chapter of the National Infantry Association sponsored the annual Infantry Ball Jan. 31 at Eisenhower Hall.

Almost 200 cadets of the 254 who branched infantry joined staff, faculty and guests for this year’s Infantry Ball. Following the call to mess and a thunderous punch bowl ceremony, these cadets took part in the annual tradition of Operation Keep Up the Fire.

During the Keep Up the Fire presentation, each infantry cadet at the ball was presented a set of crossed rifle branch insignia and a hand-written note from a current or past infantry Soldier. Many cadets were excited to receive this note and the opportunity to hear about the experiences of other infantry Soldiers.

All in the banquet room were excited to hear from retired Maj. Gen. Peter J. Boylan, infantry legend and guest speaker for the evening. Followed by a moving introduction from his son, Col. Gregory Boylan, Maj. Gen. Boylan opened his remarks with a personal call to the class of 2020, whose motto is “With Vision We Lead.”

Leading with a “vision” was the central theme of Maj. Gen. Boylan’s compelling speech.

“You’re going into an Army that has great expectations for West Point graduates, be prepared,” Boylan said.

He called on all leaders in the room to develop themselves and each other in all “buckets” of their lives, especially strength, wisdom and virtue. He concluded his remarks by charging each future infantry leader to be a warrior saying, “Think about the warrior you wish to become and consider how to accomplish that. It doesn’t happen by accident.”

The Order of Saint Maurice was presented to the following: Lt. Col. Hank Keirsey, Capt. Andrew Campbell, Capt. Charles Dvorak, Capt. Thomas Correll, Capt. Jacob Haag, Capt. Alexander Kearns, Scott Jerald, Wade Jost and Vincent Smarjesse.

The Shield of Sparta is awarded to a spouse who has contributed significantly to the Infantry. The award was presented to the following: Alice Arroyo, Amanda Dvorak, Carly McNary and Martha Espinoza.