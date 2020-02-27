Spanish ambassador visits West Point

Story and photo by Maj. Francisco Gonzalez Nunez Department of Military Instruction—SP LNO

The Spanish-American relationship started far before the establishment of the first embassy in 1790. The King of Spain, a strong supporter of the American Independence, secretly commissioned Diego de Gardoqui to start to supply the colonies with resources and funds using the routes along the Mississippi River to the north, from the Spanish territories such as Louisiana and Texas.

These events and those resources were headed to George Washington’s army stationed at Newburgh by the time the chain was effectively blocking the Hudson.

The victory at Saratoga and the full involvement of Spain and France in the Revolutionary War balanced the cause to the colonies. Heroes such as Bernardo de Galvez, who was recognized by Washington as a key member of the revolution, led the first free multiethnic army in the time’s U.S. territories, which defeated the British Garrisons in the south so they couldn’t employ those means over the colonies.

Spanish Ambassador Santiago Cabanas came to West Point Feb. 11 to talk about some of the history and how Spain and the U.S. share common values. Hosted by the Spanish section of DFL and under the sponsorship of Col. Geogory Ebner, the ambassador delivered a brief to a full room. He was accompanied by the Defense Attaché and the Military Attaché.

All three took questions from the cadets. After time ran out on the brief, some of the cadets stayed longer to engage Ambassador Cabanas.

Nowadays, Spain is a very active member of NATO, deploying combat troops almost everywhere the U.S. does. Spain was one of the first responders after 9/11 and quickly placed combat troops in Afghanistan. Spain has 19 operations deployed currently, including in Iraq.

Spain also hosts more than 3,000 U.S. troops, mainly Marines, Navy and Air Force.

Economically, Spain is one of the top 10 investors in the U.S. and creates more than 83,000 jobs within the country. Both economies have an equal commerce balance. More than 30,000 students move on either way to continue their education.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, received the ambassador and discussed many of these important topics and also how both service academies are continuously improving their relation, with programs such as Military Individual Advanced Development, including the presence of a permanent instructor serving in the department of military instruction.

When the Spaniard Diego de Gardoqui started to host, back in 1785, meetings for the dignitaries at his own house at NYC to support the new country, the foundations of this strong and fruitful relationship were already set