Troop 23 earns merit badge

Courtesy Photo

The Boy Scouts of Troop 23 at West Point had an opportunity to tour both the Lusk Water Treatment Plant and the Target Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant as part of its quest to earn the Scouts BSA Public Health merit badge. Thanks to professional tours by the U.S. Army Garrison-West Point DPW Water and Wastewater staffs, the Boy Scouts now better understand where their drinking water comes from. They also learned how it is treated and made safe to drink, how it is distributed across the installation, what happens to used water and sewage once it leaves their homes and how wastewater is safely treated before it re-enters nature’s water cycle—all critical steps to ensuring the Public Health of the West Point Community.