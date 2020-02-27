Weekend Sweep: Women’s basketball sings second, defeats Navy 62-52

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

Freshman guard Hope Brown finished with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor to help Army West Point women's basketball claim the "gold star" and a 62-52 win over Navy Saturday at Christl Arena. Photo by John Pellino/USMA PAO

Army West Point women’s basketball topped service academy foe Navy by a score of 62-52 Saturday in Christl Arena. With the victory, Army claimed the “gold star” as part of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA.

The Black Knights (7-19, 3-12 Patriot League) had a trio of scorers in double-figures led by freshman guard Hope Brown, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Also reaching double-digits were sophomore guard Natalie Stralkus and sophomore forward Kate Murray. The Black Knights shot 40 percent from the field.

The Midshipmen (7-19, 2-13 Patriot League) were led by Morgan Taylor, who finished with 15 points. Additionally, Mary Kate Ulasewicz had 10 points and six assists.

Army notes and highlights

• This marks the Black Knights’ second straight win.

• Army is now 20-12 all-time in the star game.

• Stralkus led the Cadets’ offensive attack in the first half pouring in all 11 of her points in the opening 20 minutes.

• Fifteen of Brown’s 18 points came in the second half. The freshman shot 5-of-9 from the floor in the span.

• Sophomore forward Lindsey Scamman contributed nine points and 13 rebounds before exiting the game due to injury in the third.

• Scamman now has 11 10-plus rebound games this season.

• Eight of Murray’s 10 points came in the second half.

• As a team, the Black Knights were 11-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

How it happened

• The Black Knights created several second chance opportunities in the first quarter. Army’s first three made baskets were all second chance points. Navy held a 13-8 lead with about 30 seconds remaining in the opening frame, but Stralkus drilled her first 3-ball of the day to cut the lead to 13-11.

• A pair of free throws from Scamman at the 7:17 mark in the second quarter knotted the game at 15 apiece, but Navy would score the next five points to push ahead 20-15.

• The Cadets stormed back to even the contest at 20 by the 3:54 mark after Stralkus drilled her second trey of the contest and Brown converted on a fast break lay-in.

• Stralkus hit another huge shot at the end of the half, connecting on a trey with just nine seconds remaining in the quarter. The shot put the Cadets ahead 25-21 going into the break.

• The Black Knights used their momentum from the end of the first half in the opening portion of the second half using a 7-0 run to push ahead 35-26 with 5:49 left in the third. Army built its lead to double-digits by the end of the third to go ahead 41-30.

• The Mids fought to narrow Army’s lead to 43-40 by the 5:50 mark of the fourth quarter after a corner 3-ball from Morgan Taylor. The Black Knights responded with a 11-3 run to extend their lead to 54-43 with 1:22 left. Army maintained a comfortable lead for the remainder of the contest to claim the star.