Wrestling captures fourth straight “Star” Meet

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Senior Noah Stewart and the wrestling team came away with a 16-15 win over the Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md. Senior Noah Stewart and the wrestling team came away with a 16-15 win over the Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md.

In a thriller that came down to a total match point tiebreaker, the Army West Point wrestling team made it four straight wins over service-academy rival Navy Saturday in Annapolis, Md., edging out a 16-15 “Star” meet victory. The Black Knights’ (10-3, 4-1 EIWA) four straight wins over Navy (8-6, 3-2 EIWA) are the most in the series history for Army. The dual was split five matches apiece after sophomore Ben Sullivan won a 1-0 decision over Riley Smith in the heavyweight bout to move the team score to 15-15. That’s when the judges dove into the tiebreak scenarios, by way of criteria c (total match points scored only from decisions, major decisions and technical falls), which went Army’s favor, 29-26. (Above) Senior Trey Chalifoux got Army on the board first with a 5-2 decision over Logan Treaster.