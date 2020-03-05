ANNOUNCEMENTS

Arvin hours during Spring Break

The Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through March 15 during Spring Break.

Spring Organ Recitals

The first spring organ recital is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 15 at the Cadet Chapel. The Laudamus Choir from the Concordia Seminary in St. Louis will perform.

The next recital performance is Matthew Barto from Florida State University at 2:30 p.m. March 22 at the Cadet Chapel.

West Point Tax Center

The West Point Tax Center is open for business and accepting drop-offs from eligible patrons until the end of March.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday in Building 606, fourth floor. Please follow signs for drop-off and pick-up.

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program

Applications are now being accepted for the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation scholarship program for the 2020-21 academic year. All residents living in Balfour Beatty Communities housing—including spouses and children—who are pursuing a degree are eligible to apply.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program recognizes those residents who are students or aspiring students excelling academically and looking to make a difference both in and out of the classroom.

Scholarship applicants must currently reside in Balfour Beatty Communities housing and plan to attend or already attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2020, or be enrolled in a program of study designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

For more details regarding scholarship requirements and to complete an online application, visit the foundation’s website at www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted no later than March 19.

TRIBE Yoga Teacher Training

Join the non-profit TRIBE for a Yoga Alliance Approved 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training through April 5.

This training is specific to meet the needs of active duty military and those who want to work with active duty military and the training will take place on West Point.

Scholarship information available on request. For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Victor Constant Ski Area celebrating 80 years of skiing

Come ski at the Victor Constant Ski Area this season and shred some snow. Hours of operation at the VCSA during the ski season are 3-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

MWR offers lessons, daily and seasonal snow passes and equipment rental, tuning and repair, locker rentals and so much more. Rent the ski lodge for your next private or company event.

For more details, visit victorconstantski.com or call 845-938-8810.

CYS Spring Recreation Sports Registration and Coaches needed

Registration for the Child & Youth Services Recreational Sports Programs will run through March 13.

Register for soccer, T-ball/baseball, flag football or the run club. The spring session is March 30-May 28. To register your child, call 845-938-0939.

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for the Child and Youth Services Spring 2020 Youth Sports programs. Coaches are needed for soccer, T-ball/baseball, flag football and run club. Interested candidates can contact the Youth Sports Office at 845-938-3208.

Mindful Living Workshops

The Mindful Living Workshops will be held at 5 p.m. on Mondays at Buffalo Soldier Pavilion.

The purpose of these workshops is to introduce lifelong skills that can help reduce the stress of everyday life. There is a fee to attend. For more details, call 845-938-6490 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.