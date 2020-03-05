FEATURED ITEM

Fallen Comrades Run

Join the Army West Point marathon team as it hosts the Fallen Comrades Run, which is a half-marathon race, March 22 at West Point. The ruck portion of the race begins at 8 a.m. The run portion begins at 9 a.m. The starting point is Mills Road, directly outside Michie Stadium. The race ends on the field in Michie Stadium.

Visit the course website through the Army West Point marathon team’s Facebook page or the QR code.