Gymnastics earns big home win over Air Force

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point gymnastics team defeated service academy rival Air Force 395.950-385.100 in a season-best performance Saturday at Gross Center.

The Black Knights’ 395.950 score was the team’s biggest output since their dual meet against Springfield last season and Army’s first win over Air Force since 2016.

Sophomore Mathew Davis posted a career-high 14.500 on floor exercise and 14.450 on parallel bars. Senior Rex Scott’s 14.300 on vault was the best of his career and the top score posted on the apparatus in the meet.

The result also marks the second time in three weeks in which the Black Knights have gotten the upper hand on the Falcons, as Army placed above Air Force at the All-Academy Championships earlier this month in Texas.

Highlights and notes

• Army out scored Air Force in all but one apparatus in the meet.

• After his performance on Saturday, Davis has set career-highs in four of six apparatuses this season with just still rings and vault remaining.

• Freshman Jacob Nauman recorded his fourth 14-plus score of his plebe campaign with his 14.200 on Saturday.

• Scott’s 14.300 on vault beat his previous high of 13.800 by a sizable .500.

• Army’s win is their first service academy dual victory since defeating Navy in 2017.