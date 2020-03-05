OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

West Point families are invited to attend services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls. The church is near Thayer Gate.

Services are held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sunday School for all ages starts at 9:45 a.m. It also has seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.