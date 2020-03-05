Preparedness exercise to test West Point’s readiness

By David C. Rasmussen Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison, West Point, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS)

Three members of the West Point Military Police stage inside Thayer Hall before making their next move during last year's full-scale force protection exercise. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV Three members of the West Point Military Police stage inside Thayer Hall before making their next move during last year's full-scale force protection exercise. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Although West Point has served as an impregnable citadel of Army values for more than 200 years, it is not similarly invincible from the acts of a determined adversary. As members of this community, we all must be prepared—through education and action—to respond rapidly and capably to a full range of potential threats. Readiness is our most potent defense against any foe. The question is, are we ready?

West Point officials are committed to ensuring the health, safety and welfare of community members as well as the protection of property and the sustainment of essential installation operations should an emergency occur.

Normal day-to-day procedures are not sufficient for assessing effective emergency response, as extraordinary emergency measures must be implemented quickly if impacts on lives, property, utilities and operations are to be kept to a minimum.

To assess our emergency response procedures and capabilities in real time and within a real-world environment we—as a community—conduct a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise each year that allows us to gain the in-depth experiences that only an extraordinary event can provide.

After more than six months of planning, West Point will conduct a community-wide emergency readiness exercise March 25, incorporating elements of a complex, coordinated attack involving multiple hazards at multiple locations, the installation’s Mass Warning and Notification System (MWNS) and the ability of our responders to address the threat and resulting consequences.

In addition, this exercise will enable West Point officials; emergency first responders and managers; host and tenant organizations; the Corps of Cadets; West Point Schools and Child Development Centers; and community members to participate in an assessment of their emergency preparedness procedures and capabilities.

The Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, is committed to the belief that a timely and capable response to any attack on West Point will be crucial to safeguarding lives, operations and the image of this institution and the Army.

As such, his intent is for this exercise to stress and assess West Point’s preparedness, response and consequence management plans and capabilities in a near-realistic, challenging and safe operating environment.

The end state is the achievement of emergency preparedness training objectives across all organizations at every level, a more engaged and prepared community, and an improvement plan that enhances West Point’s protection posture.

On March 23 and 24, specific Random Antiterrorism Measures (RAMs) for the month of March will be assessed throughout the installation. On March 25, hostile actions will occur that cause chaos and notional casualties in various locations in and around West Point. Initially, all personnel are expected to respond to protection directives (e.g., lockdown), and anticipate short-term restrictions on movement and access to West Point. Please consult your organization’s emergency management coordinator for specific operational impacts.

While the exercise scenario, extent of notional damage and level of threat are based on a hypothetical situation and are not intended as a forecast of future harmful events, they do reflect the potential threat to personnel, our Armed Forces and college campuses across the country.

This exercise—the last of several emergency preparedness exercises conducted this year, and among the most comprehensive undertaken at West Point—is part of West Point’s continuing commitment to obtaining valuable insights to guide future preparedness and response efforts.

You can obtain additional information by contacting Emergency Manager Dave Rasmussen, U.S. Army Garrison, West Point, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) at 938-0367 or email david.c.rasmussen2.civ@mail.mil.

Are you ready?