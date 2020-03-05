Sharp shooting leads women’s basketball past Colgate

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

Behind a school-record tying 14 three-pointers, Army West Point women’s basketball topped Patriot League foe Colgate 81-67 on senior day Saturday in Christl Arena.

Army’s (8-20, 4-13 Patriot League) top-two contributors were sophomore guards Natalie Stralkus and Sarah Bohn, each of whom registered new career highs in points.

Stralkus poured in 21 on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond-the-arc, while Bohn registered 20 points and shot 6-of-10 from three-point range.

Army also had two more players score in double digits, as freshman forward Kamryn Hall and sophomore forward Kate Murray each finished the game with 12 points.

Overall, the Cadets shot 44.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from deep.

For Colgate (19-9, 11-6 Patriot League), Rachel Thompson led the way with 17 points and was 5-of-5 from the charity stripe.

Also scoring in double-digits was Tegan Graham, who finished with 13. As a team, the Raiders shot 36.4 percent from the floor.

Army notes and highlights

• Army tied its program record for made three-pointers, which it set in the earlier meeting between the two schools this season on Jan. 5 in Hamilton, New York.

• The Black Knights had a total of 46 points and hit nine three-balls in the first half.

• The Cadets are now winners of three of their last four games.

• Stralkus has now reached double figures in five of her last nine games. Prior to the stretch, the sophomore had just two such games. She is now shooting 51.9 percent from three-point range on the season.

• Stralkus also corralled a career-high 10 rebounds to register her first career double-double.

• Bohn’s six made three-balls marked a new career high for the sophomore.

• Since the Bryant contest on Dec. 29, the Broadview Heights, Ohio, native is shooting 48.8 percent (42-of-86) from three-point range.

• This was Hall’s seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season.

• For Murray it was her sixth double-figure scoring game this season and 16th of her career.

• Prior to the game, the Black Knights honored its senior class of guards Libby Tacka, Cori Schnell and Morgann Yancey in addition to two of their managers: Alajia Thornton and Vincent McFadden.

• The contest also paired as Yancey’s 100th career game.

How it happened

• Army started the contest off hot, opening with a 7-0 run. The Raiders worked to cut the Black Knights’ lead to two near the five-and-a-half-minute mark, but that was the closest Colgate would come.

• Army’s offense would go on to score 20 more points by the end of the first frame to hold the 27-13 lead through the first 10 minutes of play. Bohn and Stralkus had each knocked down a pair of treys in the quarter.

• Stralkus drilled another three-ball at the 8:47 mark to give the Black Knights the 17-point lead, which proved to be their largest of the game. Her and Bohn continued to lead the Black Knights in the second as both had 12 points by the halftime break.

• At multiple points in the third quarter, the Raiders cut Army’s lead to single-digits. The first time came right before the midway mark of the frame after Ava Williams connected on a lay-in to make the score 48-39.

• Out of the media timeout, the Cadets quickly answered back with Bohn’s fifth made triple of the game.

• The Raiders later went on to close out the quarter on a 6-0 run to make the score 60-51 through three quarters of play.

• The Cadets quickly built their lead back up to double-digits early in the fourth quarter and maintained their comfortable lead.