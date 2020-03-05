Smith pitches a complete game four-hitter

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point baseball team split its doubleheader, defeating Air Force 9-1 in game one and falling to Campbell 4-0 in the nightcap at the Armed Forces Invitational Friday at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. The Black Knights saw tremendous performances by their starting pitchers as senior Logan Smith (above) tossed a complete game in his game one victory and sophomore Anthony LoRicco struck out a career-high 12 batters in a one-hit performance in Army’s loss to Campbell. Smith struck out six and gave up four hits and one run in his victory. Army lost to Air Force 7-3 on Saturday and then defeated Campbell 5-4 on Sunday as head coach Jim Foster won his 100th game with the Black Knights.