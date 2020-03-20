All Army West Point athletics events cancelled

By Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season. Photos b Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Athletic Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season. Photos b Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Athletic Association has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 season.

Due to the increased concerns around COVID-19, Army Athletics is in alignment with the NCAA and Patriot League decisions to immediately suspend all athletic activities for all teams.

“We all have the core instinct to fight and to compete, but it has reached the point where competing under the current conditions may bring us more harm than good,” Army West Point Athletic Director Mike Buddie said. “Our number one concern is the health and safety of our cadet-athletes, coaches, staff and their families. The decision to suspend all practices and competitions helps to promote social distances and has the potential to prevent the spread of the virus.

“While we are saddened that our Firsties’ careers have unexpectedly come to a close, we know that they will grow from these extraordinary circumstances and will become excellent leaders of character for the United States Army,” Buddie added.

Additional local information on the ‘Novel Coronavirus’ and preventative measures can be found on the West Point Garrison and Community and Keller Army Community Hospital pages.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for upcoming competitions will be refunded through the Army West Point Ticket Office.

Refund credit transaction timing may vary by bank. A ticket office representative will be contacting all accounts that purchased tickets.

Please check back regularly for updates and recommendations.

Please direct any questions or requests to Greg Mogavero at gregory.mogavero@westpoint.edu.