ANNOUNCEMENTS

Spring Organ Recital

The next spring organ recital performance is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. March 22 at the Cadet Chapel with Matthew Barto from Florida State University performing.

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program

Applications are now being accepted for the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation scholarship program for the 2020-21 academic year. All residents living in Balfour Beatty Communities housing—including spouses and children—who are pursuing a degree are eligible to apply.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program recognizes those residents who are students or aspiring students excelling academically and looking to make a difference both in and out of the classroom.

Scholarship applicants must currently reside in Balfour Beatty Communities housing and plan to attend or already attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2020, or be enrolled in a program of study designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

For more details regarding scholarship requirements and to complete an online application, visit the foundation’s website at www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted no later than today.

TRIBE Yoga Teacher Training

Join the non-profit TRIBE for a Yoga Alliance Approved 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training through April 5.

This training is specific to meet the needs of active duty military and those who want to work with active duty military and the training will take place on West Point.

Scholarship information available on request. For more details, contact tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to

http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

MWR Updates

Effective as of Tuesday, the West Point Club’s new hours of operation are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday for lunch. The club is closed for breakfast.

Bistro 603 Grab and Go is available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dinner to go will be available. It is recommended that Grab and Go lunch customers who are dining in to practice social distancing by sitting at every other table. There is limited capacity available.

The West Point Bowling Center and the West Point Golf Course are also offering food for pickup as well, no dining in.

Benny Havens Lounge will be closed.