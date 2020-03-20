DPE defeats Systems to take Noontime Basketball championship

Members of the Department of Physical Education team hold up their championship T-shirts after taking the 2019-20 Staff and Faculty Noontime Basketball championship March 5 at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. DPE defeated Systems Engineering 20-16 and 22-20 to sweep the three-game championship series. During the regular season, DPE won the North Division with a 19-1 record while Systems Engineering won the South Division with an 18-2 record. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV