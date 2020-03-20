Hanson, Kutz earn rifle All-America honors

By JJ Klein Army Athletic Communications

The junior co-captain duo of Clayton Hanson and Kaitlyn Kutz of the Army West Point rife team both earned NRA All-America honors. Hanson was tabbed a second team all-American in smallbore and Kutz was named a second team all-American in air rifle.

This marks the first time since 2014 that the Black Knights have had multiple all-Americans in a season.

For Hanson this marks his second all-American honor as he also earned Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) All-American honorable mention nods on Saturday.

He was additionally a Second Team All-Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) selection in smallbore and aggregate.

The Jamestown, New York, native posted an average score of 582.3 in smallbore this season and hit at least the 580 mark in all but one match. His high score in smallbore came in the All-Academy President’s Trophy Match on Nov. 2 when he shot a 586.

Kutz, who also garnered All-GARC Honorable Mention recognition in air rifle and aggregate, had an average score of 590.6 in air rifle this season.

She reached the 590 mark in seven matches this year. The Darien, Connecticut, native had her top air rifle score in the season-opener at Ole Miss on Oct. 26 with a 597.

The tandem both earned individual qualifications for the NCAA Rifle Championship with Hanson qualifying in smallbore and Kutz in smallbore and air rifle.