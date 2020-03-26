COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates
The following services remain OPEN (until further notice):
• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.
• West Point Bowling Center—Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Food delivery and pick up only.
The following services are closed or cancelled (until further notice):
• MWR Administrative Offices.
• Army Community Service—Recommend using MilitaryOneSource.mil.
• Arts & Crafts—Classes are cancelled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook.
• Auto Skills.
• BOSS.
• CYS (All programs).
• MWR Fitness Center.
• Intramural Sports.
• Leisure Travel.
• Morgan Farm—Staff on-site to care for animals. All pet kenneling reservations cancelled through April 30.
• Outdoor Recreation—All reservations canceled through April 30.
• Special Events:
◦ Brewfest 2020 (April 17) has been canceled.
◦ Doggie Dash 3k/5k (April 18) postponed, new date TBD.
• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are cancelled.
• West Point Club:
◦ Dinner-To-Go is closed.
◦ All events canceled through April 30.
◦ All personal reservations canceled through April 30 (but is subject to change)
• West Point Golf Course.
