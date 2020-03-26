Davis named CGA regular season All-American

Following an impressive campaign, sophomore Mathew Davis has been named a College Gymnastics Association All-American on floor exercise. Davis excelled on the floor this season, posting scores of above 14 on seven different occasions. In Army’s dual meet win against service academy rival Air Force, he posted a career-best 14.500 to lead Army to its first win over its rival since 2016. He becomes the first cadet to receive the honor from the CGA since Brian Lee was named an All-American on still rings in 2005. The Frisco, Texas, native followed his NCAA Individual Finals performance from 2019 with an accolade-filled 2020. He was recognized as Gymnast of the Week by the ECAC on three separate occasions. He set new career-highs on five different apparatuses throughout the course of the season. Davis and the Black Knights closed out the 2020 season on a high note, posting the program’s highest team score (408.650) since the NCAA scoring change in 2017.