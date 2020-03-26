Keller Corner: Update on Coronavirus

Keller Army Community Hospital will provide over-the-counter “cold packs” to beneficiaries, living on West Point, who are exhibiting cold symptoms and “do not” meet the COVID-19 screening criteria.

The cold packs are separated into two criteria:

• Adult (12 years and older)—The adult cold pack contains ibuprofen (Motrin) 200mg tablets, phenylephrine (Pseudogest PE) 10mg tablets, guaifenesin (Mucinex) 600mg tablets and sore throat lozenges.

• Pediatric (2-12 YEARS OLD)—The pediatric cold pack contains ibuprofen (Motrin) 100mg/5ml liquid and saline nasal spray.

To obtain a cold pack, call the Keller Pharmacy at 845-938-2271/6199 and Keller will confirm eligibility, verify allergies and let you know a time you can come for “in car” pick-up within 24 hours of the request.

The pick-up location is the traffic circle outside of the Brian D. Allgood Ambulatory Clinic.

Any patients who are under a restriction of movement (self-quarantine or self-isolation) should not leave their quarantine/isolation area.

If you have other pharmaceutical needs—refills or new prescriptions filled—let the pharmacy know when you call.

We thank you and appreciate your patience as team West Point continues its COVID-19 response.