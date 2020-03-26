Setting up Coronavirus quarantine at West Point

Photos courtesy of Dave Conrad/Garrison West Point PAO

The West Point Directorate of Public Works crews are hard at work preparing the old IHG Hotel on post to serve as a quarantine/isolation facility if there are any COVID-19 cases on West Point. The current risk level to the West Point community is moderate and there are two known COVID-19 cases at West Point. Although the current threat is moderate at the U.S. Military Academy, Keller Army Community Hospital and the West Point Garrison are prepared for any contingency.