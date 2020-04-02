Sullivan named football’s director of recruiting

By Army Athletic Communications

Graphic by Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken announced the addition of Mike Sullivan to his staff as the director of recruiting March 19.

Sullivan, a 1989 U.S. Military Academy graduate, comes back to West Point after coaching in the NFL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Sullivan back home to the banks of the Hudson and the Army Football Brotherhood,” Monken said. “His wealth of knowledge of the academy and his wealth of experience in the NFL make him a premier addition to our team. He will be a great source of knowledge for our staff and players and will help us continue to raise the bar in our recruiting efforts and development of our players.”

Sullivan most recently was the quarterbacks coach of the Denver Broncos and the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, mentoring Pro Bowl Players Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

From 2012-14, Sullivan served as the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Under his guidance, the Buccaneers ranked ninth in total offense (2012) with 4,065 passing yards, 1,384 yards receiving and 1,454 rushing. While in Tampa Bay, Sullivan helped coach Vincent Jackson and Doug Martin to the Pro Bowl.

Sullivan’s first stint with the Giants was as the quarterbacks coach from 2010-12. During that time, he was a Superbowl Champion coaching Manning to the Super Bowl XLVI MVP. The team set a franchise record in completions (359) and passing yards (4,933). His team also set an NFL record for the most 4th-quarter touchdown passes with 15.

He also guided the Giants wide receivers and punt returners from 2004-09, winning Super Bowl XLII in 2007.

“I’m thrilled to come back to my alma mater,” Sullivan said. “The academy has always been a very special place to me, and I’m both excited and grateful to rejoin Army football.”

Sullivan also coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars as the offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach.

His NCAA experience began as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State. He then returned to West Point as a part-time coach where he helped lead the Black Knights to the 1996 Independence Bowl after earning the Commander In Chief’s Trophy that same season.

Sullivan has other collegiate coaching experience at Youngstown State and Ohio University.

After graduating from the academy, Sullivan served as an infantry officer graduating from Ranger, Airborne and Air Assault schools. He was awarded the Expert Infantryman’s badge as well as the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Sullivan is married to Julie with two children, Carmen and Hope. He and his family reside in Totowa, New Jersey. He has earned a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.