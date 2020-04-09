AAFES procures face masks for store, distribution center associates

By Julie Mitchell Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS—The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is procuring face masks for associates who work in its stores and distribution centers as a measure of protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the coming weeks, the Exchange is distributing reusable face masks for its customer-facing and distribution center associates worldwide. The masks have an antimicrobial effect that lasts in excess of 100 high temperature laundry washes, providing permanent antimicrobial effectiveness.

“The Exchange’s No. 1 priority is the well-being of those who live and work in military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes. “Associates who are awaiting their masks are encouraged to make their own in accordance with the surgeon general’s guidelines.”

The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, began working to obtain masks last week, ahead of the DOD’s guidance Sunday on wearing cloth face coverings in public centers or work areas to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Exchange is mission essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.