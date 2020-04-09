ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissary closed on Easter

The commissary will be closed on Easter this Sunday.

LRC CIF appointments for retiring, ETSing military personnel

Due to COVID-19, all military personnel who will be retiring or ETSing and require clearing through the Logistics Readiness Center West Point Central Issue Facility (CIF) will be required to make an appointment by phone.

To make an appointment, call 845-938-4562 or 845-938-1835.