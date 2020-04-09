ANNOUNCEMENTS
April 9th, 2020
Commissary closed on Easter
The commissary will be closed on Easter this Sunday.
LRC CIF appointments for retiring, ETSing military personnel
Due to COVID-19, all military personnel who will be retiring or ETSing and require clearing through the Logistics Readiness Center West Point Central Issue Facility (CIF) will be required to make an appointment by phone.
To make an appointment, call 845-938-4562 or 845-938-1835.