COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services remain OPEN (until further notice):

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• West Point Bowling Center—Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Food delivery and pick up only.

The following services are closed or cancelled (until further notice):

• MWR Administrative Offices.

• Army Community Service—Recommend using MilitaryOneSource.mil.

• Arts & Crafts—Classes are cancelled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook.

• Auto Skills.

• BOSS.

• CYS (All programs).

• MWR Fitness Center.

• Intramural Sports.

• Leisure Travel.

• Morgan Farm—Staff on-site to care for animals. All pet kenneling reservations canceled through April 30.

• Outdoor Recreation—All reservations canceled through April 30.

• Special Events:

◦ Brewfest 2020 (April 17) has been canceled.

◦ Doggie Dash 3k/5k (April 18) postponed, new date TBD.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are cancelled.

• West Point Club:

◦ Dinner-To-Go is closed.

◦ All events canceled through April 30.

◦ All personal reservations canceled through April 30 (but is subject to change)

• West Point Golf Course.

Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.