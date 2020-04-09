Patriot League classics adds contests featuring Army

By Army Athletic Communications

The Patriot League Classic Games series will continue to be featured via the Patriot League Network’s official YouTube page—www.youtube.com/c/patriotleague.

Memorable contests that have aired on the Patriot League Network will be made available on YouTube in full or condensed form with games and features to be added regularly through the spring.

YouTube will continue to be home to Patriot League Classic content. Fans can also follow the Patriot League’s official Twitter (@PatriotLeague) and Instagram (@patriotleague) accounts for announcements on updated classic content.

See the schedule below for content involving the Army West Point Black Knights:

Patriot League Classic Games Series

• Tuesday

7 p.m.: Women’s Lacrosse: Lehigh at Army, April 28, 2019.

• April 23

7 p.m.: Men’s Lacrosse: Army at Loyola, April 21, 2015.

• April 24

7 p.m.: Women’s Soccer: Army at Navy, Oct. 30, 2018.

• May 1

7 p.m.: Women’s Soccer: Army at Boston U, Nov. 2, 2018.

• May 2

2 p.m.: Men’s Lacrosse: Army at Holy Cross, March 16, 2019.

• May 10

3 p.m.: Baseball: Army vs. Navy, Game 1, May 20, 2018.

8 p.m.: Baseball: Army vs. Navy, Game 2, May 21, 2018.

• May 17

Noon: Baseball: Army vs. Navy, Game 1, May 18, 2019.

8 p.m.: Baseball: Army vs. Navy, Game 3, May 18, 2019.