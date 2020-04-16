FAQ update on Coronavirus

Q: What are the conditions at West Point?

A: “The U.S. Military Academy has declared a Public Health Emergency aligned with the State of New York and surrounding counties. This declaration reflects the severity of the danger facing our community. Our current operations have focused on protecting the force.

“Our goal is mitigating the spread of the virus by following recommended preventive measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.”

Q: What does a Public Health Emergency mean for West Point faculty, staff and community members?

A: “Along with the PHE, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams issued General Order No. 1. Personnel assigned to West Point are not permitted to travel to New York City, New Rochelle or Kiryas Joel. Personnel assigned to West Point who live in or near New York City, New Rochelle or Kiryas Joel must have supervisor permission before entering West Point. Supervisors should only permit mission essential personnel to travel to West Point.”

Q: Where can the most up-to-date information be found?

A: “Continue to monitor our website at www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus and social media sites Twitter: @WestPoint_USMA and Facebook: @USAGWestPoint for current updates.”

Q: How many cases of COVID-19 does West Point have?

A: “We continue to keep our senior leadership apprised of our numbers. For operational security reasons, the Office of the Secretary of Defense and or Department of the Army Headquarters will retain the authorization to share this data publicly.

“Force Protection is paramount as we continue to address COVID-19 outbreaks. We appreciate your support in helping with this effort and remain committed to keeping the West Point community informed about what we’re doing to mitigate the issue.”

Q: When will you bring the Corps of Cadets back?

A: “West Point is going through a deliberate and methodical planning process to best determine the criteria for future decisions about the return of the Corp of Cadets, Graduation, Summer Training and more. No decisions have been made at this time.”

Q: Is West Point still notifying applicants whether they’ve been accepted for the Class of 2024?

A: “Application and appointment processing are continuing for the Class of 2024 and beyond. All Admissions Officers are available to help applicants and candidates, remotely and virtually. For those who have applied and been accepted, please complete your next steps and continue preparing for Cadet Basic Training.

“The Summer Leader Experience is currently still on track to go on as scheduled. If this changes, we will immediately alert all candidates.”

Q: If I test positive for COVID-19 will that impact my place in the Class of 2024?

A: “The U.S. Military Academy Office of Admissions continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. Based on what is currently known, the vast majority of young people recover without medical issues. In this context, there are no plans to deny admission to individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and recover.

“If your healthcare provider recommends being tested, we strongly encourage you to follow their advice, without worrying that your testing will impact your ability to access as a new cadet.”

Q: Is West Point prepared for an outbreak on its bases?

A: “As with any military operation, we want to be trained, equipped and prepared to contain the coronavirus quickly and effectively if an outbreak were to occur in or around our bases. Units are conducting preparations in the event a cadet, Soldier, family member or civilian employee is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Q: What does it mean to be in quarantine?

A: “Keller strongly recommends anyone in quarantine – whether command- or self-directed- should do their best to “remain inside” as much as possible and limit their contact with other people as much as possible for the quarantine period. During quarantine, you should avoid contact with anyone outside of your immediate household, but you are still allowed to do activities such as walking your dog and working out alone outside.

“At the conclusion of your 14-day quarantine period, a Keller Army Community Hospital representative will contact you again to determine whether you should be released. To be released, you must have been symptom free for at least seven days and had no fever for three days without the help of fever reducing medication. Additionally, resources can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/index.html.”

Q: What should I do if I have symptoms of COVID-19?

A: “All personnel who exhibit symptoms of the COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are directed to self-isolate. You are also directed to immediately contact the Keller Army Community Hospital help line at 1-800-552-2907 or 845-938-7992 to seek medical assistance.”

Q: What’s the current plan for MWR sports? And if/when things are cancelled (sports, programs, care), how will families get refunds?

A: “All MWR activities are cancelled. The bowling center restaurant is open for grab and go along with delivery. For up-to-date information, visit westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/bowling-center or westpoint.armymwr.com/covid19.”

Q: Where can I find information about everything that is open or closed on West Point?

A: “The West Point Garrison Facebook page, the MWR Facilities and Services page at westpoint.armymwr.com/covid19 and www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus.”

Q: What restrictions on hiring of civilian personnel exist during the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis?

A: “DOD placed restrictions on hiring of civilian personnel to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, and protect military and civilian personnel and their families, and our contract workforce from exposure. These restrictions will be in effect through May 11.”