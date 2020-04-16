Harvey, McCormick named EIWA Academic Award recipients

By Army Athletic Communications

Seniors Ben Harvey and Cael McCormick were listed amongst the best in conference for their standout performances on the mat and in the classroom. Graphic by Army Athletic Communications Seniors Ben Harvey and Cael McCormick were listed amongst the best in conference for their standout performances on the mat and in the classroom. Graphic by Army Athletic Communications

Since proving their dominance on the mat at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association conference championship back in February, the Army West Point wrestling team has found ways to shine off the mat as well.

The conference released the 2020 EIWA Academic Achievement Award recipients with two members of the Black Knights squad were amongst the ranks.

Seniors Ben Harvey and Cael McCormick were listed amongst the best in conference for their standout performances on the mat and in the classroom. To be selected for the award, the criteria included having achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and having participated in the EIWA tournament or having achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and qualified for the NCAA Championships through the EIWA.

This is the fourth straight year Harvey has been recognized for the Academic Achievement award. The New Palestine, Indiana, native was seeded No. 3 in the 174-pound bout leading up to the tournament and held himself to that standard.

Harvey capped off his fourth straight year placing at the tournament, qualified for his third straight NCAA tournament appearance and received the Billy Sheridan Memorial Award which is given to the wrestler with the most falls in the least time. During his time with the Black Knights, Harvey has amassed an impressive 96-43 career record.

McCormick competed for the Black Knights in the 165-pound slot at the conference tournament, posting fourth place overall with a 3-2 record on the weekend. The Yorktown, Indiana, native completed his second consecutive year placing at the conference championship, qualifying for the NCAA tournament and receiving the Academic Achievement award.

In his four years, McCormick competed in 104 duals for Army, closing out his career with a 70-34 record.

“Both Ben and Cael have been exemplary athletes in every way. It’s no surprise to anyone who is around them on a daily basis to see their success both on the mat and in the classroom,” said head coach Kevin Ward. “They are both disciplined workers who strive to achieve excellence in everything they do. They deserve any recognition they receive.”

The Black Knights had seven wrestlers qualify for the NCAA tournament before having their season cut short.