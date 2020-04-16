Keller Corner: Update on Coronavirus: Keller Appointment Center having some issues; backup numbers provided

By Robert Lanier KACH Public Affairs Specialist

The Keller Army Community Hospital’s Appointment Center has been experiencing intermittent “server issues” due to the high volume of traffic during Team West Point’s COVID-19 response.

Our technicians continue to work on those issues in an effort to maintain the availability of the appointment center. The Keller Army Community Hospital Appointment Center is available from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday by calling 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907.

If you have trouble getting through to the appointment line, call the individual clinics. Appointments can be scheduled, canceled or changed by calling the individual clinics for your care.

You can also use the Secure Messaging (https://www.tolsecuremessaging.com) to send a message to your Primary Care Providers, or the Nurse Advice Line by calling 1-800-TRICARE, Option 1, or via the NAL website at https://mhsnurseadviceline.com.

Primary Care:

• Red Team: 845-938-4114;

• Blue Team: 845-938-5959;

• Mologne Clinic: 845-741-9834;

• Ortho/Podiatry: 845-938-4733;

• Physical Therapy: 845-938-3324;

• Optometry: 845-938-2206;

• Multi-Specialty Clinic: 845-938-6624;

• Occupational Health: 845-938-3055/2676;

• Audiology/Hearing Conservation: 845-938-4118.

We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to resolve these intermittent issues with the appointment line.