West Point introduction to Orienteering Series

Submitted by Col. Mark R. Read OIC of the Army West Point Orienteering Team

Welcome to the West Point Introduction to Orienteering Series. Orienteering is a sport of navigation, using a very detailed map, and is a great sport to enjoy individually or as a family. It might be the most ‘socially distanced’ sport around.

Over the coming weeks, we will set up introductory and intermediate courses around West Point, and leave them up for several weeks, for families to enjoy on their own time.

We’ll send out a PDF version of the map for you to print.

Follow these simple steps, be safe, and have fun…

1. Print the map on standard 8 1/2 x 11 paper.

2. Start at the purple triangle on the map—you’ll find an orange/white control marker with “START” on it. The first course in the series starts in the parking lot on the north side of Lincoln Hall.

3. Proceed to subsequent points in order, choosing the best route. When you reach a control, you can confirm you’re at the correct location by looking at the number on the control—it should match the number on your control description (e.g., the first control on the route should have a “31” on it).

4. The clue description for each point is printed on the map, in the description matrix—you’ll find both the International Orienteering Federation symbols, as well as a text description. You can find a summary of IOF symbols at https://orienteering.sport/iof/mapping/.

5. The finish is indicated by the double circle on the map and is marked on the ground by an orange/white control marker with “FINISH” on it.

6. When you’re done, talk about what went well and what you could have done better, then practice that next time you hit the woods.

Some tips:

• The introductory courses generally follow along paths (some are rocky) and are suitable for all ages. Wear clothing appropriate for a hike.

• For younger children new to orienteering, it’s best to do the course with an adult or family group.

With older children who can read and orient a map, I recommend shadowing them so they can make their own route choices, while you’re still close enough to help if necessary.

• You don’t need a compass for the introductory courses, but a compass will help.

• Please leave the controls in place for others to enjoy; if a control has fallen down, stand it back up. If a control is missing, please call or text me at 814-753-0374 and let me know.

• Pay attention to your route at Point 4.

• The ‘Beginner 1’ course will remain up through April 19.

How to navigate (from orienteeringusa.org, a great website to discover more about orienteering):

1. Orient the map—Using your compass and/or major terrain features around you, hold the map so that the north arrow on the map is pointing the same way as the north arrow on your compass and the terrain features you see match up.

2. Choose your route—Choose the best route for you based on your physical and navigational abilities. Often, going straight may not be the best choice. A method to choose your route is CAR:

o Control: Look at the control you are going to. What are you looking for? What direction do you want to approach it from?

o Attackpoint: What is the closest large or unique feature that indicates you are approaching your control?

o Route: Which way will get you to the attackpoint and control the fastest? Are there other routes to consider?

3. Simplify—There is a lot of information on the map. Choose which features you are going to use to navigate.

4. Navigate—Go find your control. Estimating distance and keeping a pace count can help, especially on more advanced courses.

5. Relocate—When you get disoriented or you cannot find your control, a systematic approach to figuring out where you are can reduce the time it takes to correct yourself.

o Stop: identify your last known location on the map

o Consider the features you have seen, the features you currently see, and the time/length since your last location

o Relocate: Try to identify where you actually are on the map (use at least three features to improve confidence).

If you are unsure, identify a large, distinguishable feature you know you can easily find and go to that. (e.g., trails, lakes, etc.)

6. Repeat!