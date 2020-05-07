Honor societies induct high performers

Courtesy Photos

The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science hosted virtual induction ceremonies using Microsoft Teams April 22 for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), the honor society for electrical engineering, and for Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the honor society for computer science and information technology. Col. Jim Raftery, EECS department head, welcomed cadets and faculty to this virtual ceremony, then cadets Pete Howell and Liam Furey, presidents of HKN and UPE, respectively, led the induction ceremony for their respective honor societies. Cadets inducted into the two honor societies ranked in the top 25% (for the Classes of 2021 and 2022) or the top 33% (for the Class of 2020) of students in their fields of study. The cadets inducted into IEEE-HKN were Class of 2020 Cadets Mary Clare Cassidy and Michael Renard, Class of 2021 Cadet Stone Stephens and Class of 2022 Cadets Sam Hassak, Kevin Lin, Ryan Miller, Taylor Schorlemmer and Dylan Taylor. IEEE-HKN also inducted four faculty members—Lt. Col. Jason Moulton, Maj. Nick Stave, Capt. Ben Popko and Pratheek Manjunath. The cadets inducted into UPE were Class of 2020 Cadets Andrew Arnold, Jaemin Ashley, Joshua Cox, Nicholas Franck, Joseph Kyser, Sean Moriarity, Emma Roerty and Samantha Sullivan and Class of 2021 Cadets Young Ho Cha, Chole Dewees, John Eberling, Alexander Heldstab, Colin Kim, Joo Bon Maeng, Trevor Powers, Esther Roman, Matthew Rusiniak, Jacob Scriffiny, Noah Smith and Trevaun Turner. Faculty members Lt. Col. James Browne, Maj. Justin Shafer, Maj. Dan Hawthorne and Professor Chip Schooler in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science were also inducted into UPE.