Projects Day preparations

Photos by Col. James J. Raftery, Jr.

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Robotics Research Center faculty member Pratheek Manjunath assists Class of 2020 Cadet Samuel Pool with his independent study project titled, “Light-weight algorithm for high speed obstacle avoidance.” Pool remotely teleoperates an unmanned ground system robot from his home in Colfax, North Carolina, in preparation for testing his algorithm’s autonomous performance against an obstacle course set up by his faculty advisor in Thayer Hall. Projects Day for cadets takes place today.