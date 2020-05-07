U.S. Army begins Michie Stadium, Seacoast Battery Munitions Response Site review

WEST POINT—The United States (U.S.) Army announces the first five-year review for the Michie Stadium Munitions Response Site (MRS) and the Seacoast Battery MRS remedies implemented at the U.S. Army Garrison West Point located in West Point, New York.

Section 121 (c) of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and the National Contingency Plan (NCP) states “a remedial action that resulted in hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants remaining at the site shall be reviewed no less frequently than every five years.”

Thus, CERCLA requires a statutory five-year review of the selected remedial actions at the Michie Stadium MRS and Seacoast Battery MRS. The Michie Stadium MRS and Seacoast Battery MRS are not on the National Priorities List (NPL).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District (USACE) is conducting the five-year review.

The five-year review includes review of new data and information, inspection of the sites and interviews of stakeholders and interested community members.

The objective of the review is to ensure that the completed or on-going remedies are protective of human health and the environment.

Based on historical document reviews and on-site investigations, it is believed that items of munitions and explosives of concern (MEC) are present in the Michie Stadium MRS as a result of importing fill material during construction activities.

A Decision Document signed in March 2015 established a remedy of risk management which consists of various access control and/or public awareness components to manage risk exposure to human health from potential MEC remaining at the Michie Stadium MRS.

The Seacoast Battery MRS is impacted with MEC fired into the Seacoast Battery’s firing range buffer area located on Constitution Island in Putnam County, New York.

A Decision Document signed in February 2019 established a remedy of risk management which places land-use controls on the MRS to reduce direct contact with the source of the principal threat that may exist on the MRS.

USACE initiated the five-year review process in February 2020 and it will be completed by January 2021. The report for this review will be made available to the public after its scheduled completion in early 2021 at the document repositories listed below:

• Highland Falls Library

298 Main Street

Highland Falls, N.Y. 10928

• Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library

10 Morris Avenue

Cold Spring, N.Y. 10516

• Alice Curtis Demond and Hamilton Fish Library

472 Route 403

Garrison, N.Y. 10524

The repositories contain detailed information concerning the selected remedies and the contamination addressed by the remedy.

If you have any questions or would like additional information about the site, contact:

West Point Environmental Management Division

Installation Management Command

Jeff Sanborn

Directorate of Public Works

Bldg 667 Ruger Rd

USAG West Point, N.Y. 10996

Phone: 845-938-5041.