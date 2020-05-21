COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

LRC CIF appointments for retiring, ETSing military personnel

Due to COVID-19, all military personnel who will be retiring or ETSing and require clearing through the Logistics Readiness Center West Point Central Issue Facility (CIF) will be required to make an appointment by phone.

To make an appointment, call 845-938-4562 or 845-938-1835.

Logistics Readiness Center message

We regret to inform the community that the SMURF buses are indefinitely suspended due to lack of drivers.

The Transportation and Maintenance Division will continue to provide a bus for handicapped patrons from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. To call for that service, call 938-4468 or 938-2018.

The taxi service was suspended at the beginning of the current COVID-19 crisis in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

Legal Assistance Office information

Have a legal question? For example, are you wondering how you can legally terminate or extend a lease?

• Contact the West Point Legal Assistance Office. The Legal Assistance Office’s physical location is closed in response to COVID-19.

• Limited services are available by calling 845-938-4541.

• Leave a voicemail with your name, phone number and brief message describing your situation. You may also email marilyn.shenton@westpoint.edu for assistance. Messages are reviewed every two hours during normal business hours. Please allow one duty day before calling again.