COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services remain OPEN (until further notice):

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• West Point Bowling Center—Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Food delivery and pick up only.

• Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing and passive recreation only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For West Point fishing permits, create an online account at https://westpoint.isportsman.net.

• Morgan Farm Pet Grooming—Now accepting reservations. You must call ahead for an appointment at 845-938-3926. Also, if you’re PCS’ing away from West Point this summer and will be checking out of your RV Storage site, Morgan Farm would like to hear from you. Contact Trish at Morgan Farm at 845-938-3926.

The following services are closed or cancelled (until further notice):

• MWR Administrative Offices.

• Army Community Service—Recommend using MilitaryOneSource.mil.

• Arts & Crafts—Classes are cancelled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook.

• Auto Skills Center—Closed. Important note from New York State DMV: All N.Y. State motor vehicle inspections expiring after March 31 have been extended until further notice.

• BOSS.

• CYS (All programs)— All Youth Sports and Instructional programs for the Spring season are canceled. CYS staff is currently refunding/giving household credits in accordance with IMCOM guidance.

• MWR Fitness Center.

• Intramural Sports.

• Leisure Travel.

• Morgan Farm—Staff on-site to care for animals. All pet kenneling reservations canceled.

• Outdoor Recreation—All reservations currently canceled. The Bull Pond lottery reservation is postponed until further notice.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are cancelled.

• West Point Club:

◦ Dinner-To-Go is closed.

◦ All events and personal reservations are canceled currently.

• West Point Golf Course.

Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.