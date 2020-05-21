COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates
The following services remain OPEN (until further notice):
• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.
• West Point Bowling Center—Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Food delivery and pick up only.
• Round Pond Recreation Area—Permitted fishing and passive recreation only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For West Point fishing permits, create an online account at https://westpoint.isportsman.net.
The following services are closed or cancelled (until further notice):
• MWR Administrative Offices.
• Army Community Service—Recommend using MilitaryOneSource.mil.
• Arts & Crafts—Classes are cancelled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook.
• Auto Skills Center—Closed. Important note from New York State DMV: All N.Y. State motor vehicle inspections expiring after March 31 have been extended until further notice.
• BOSS.
• CYS (All programs)— All Youth Sports and Instructional programs for the Spring season are canceled. CYS staff is currently refunding/giving household credits in accordance with IMCOM guidance.
• MWR Fitness Center.
• Intramural Sports.
• Leisure Travel.
• Morgan Farm—Staff on-site to care for animals. All pet kenneling reservations canceled.
• Outdoor Recreation—All reservations currently canceled. The Bull Pond lottery reservation is postponed until further notice.
• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are cancelled.
• West Point Club:
◦ Dinner-To-Go is closed.
◦ All events and personal reservations are canceled currently.
• West Point Golf Course.
Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.