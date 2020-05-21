Rigney fourth overall pick in Premier Lacrosse League draft

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point men’s lacrosse senior defender Tom Rigney was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Chrome Lacrosse Club in the 2020 Premier League Lacrosse Draft May 13.

Rigney was the fourth overall pick by the Chrome in the second ever PLL draft and the Black Knights’ top pick in program history. He is the second Army men’s lacrosse player to be selected after Johnny Surdick was picked by the Chaos in 2019. In both PLL Drafts, the top defensive picks were from the Black Knights.

“Joe Alberici does a terrific job coaching our men’s lacrosse program and having them prepared to compete at an elite level,” said Mike Buddie, Army West Point Director of Athletics. “We are excited to see Tom have the possibility to continue his lacrosse career in the PLL, competing with the grit and toughness you would expect from a West Point cadet. This opportunity could be the best of both worlds for Tom who may be able to fulfill two dreams he has been working toward in the last 47 months—to serve the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and to play lacrosse professionally.”

Coach Alberici has mentored 15 professional draft picks in his time at Army, while the program has seen 18 total players selected.

Rigney was named All-America Honorable Mention after serving as the team’s on-field leader his senior season. He recorded 23 ground balls, an assist and five caused turnovers. The senior from Nokesville, Virginia, finished his career with 76 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers and three assists.

“I think Tom is the complete package for the PLL,” Alberici said. “He has tremendous work ethic, is a great teammate and provided outstanding leadership for us as a captain in 2020 season. He plays with a physical and tough style that would translate very well to the pro game. One thing we are most proud of is his development in the Army program. Early in his career his work ethic and determination drove his development and turned him into one of the most outstanding defensive players in the country. I think the Chrome really got themselves a winner in Tom.”

The 2020 senior class boasts a .655 winning percentage while at Army and were the 2019 Patriot League champions. The Black Knights authored a 36-19 record with nine wins against nationally ranked opponents and four wins against top-10 teams.

The senior class helped lift the team to a program record 13 wins in 2019 when the Cadets made the NCAA Tournament.