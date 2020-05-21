USMA honors newest SAMC NCOs

Photos by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO

The U.S. Military Academy inducted 11 non-commissioned officers (10 are pictured) into the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club during a ceremony Friday in the Haig Room. The ceremony was conducted by Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard and USMA Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love. The 11 new SAMC members received their medals and were joined by other West Point SAMC members who all comprise the top 2% of non-commissioned officers in the U.S. Army. They are selected to the club based on demonstrated leadership, professionalism and overall general military knowledge. These NCOs demonstrate excellence on a daily basis.