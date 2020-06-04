Army leadership visits USMA

Photos by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO

U.S. Military Academy leadership briefed Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston on the preparations West Point has made to operate in a COVID-19 environment and welcome back the Corps of Cadets during their visit to the academy Wednesday. McConville and Grinston also visited the COVID-19 ward at Keller Army Community Hospital and ate a socially distanced lunch in the Cadet Mess Hall with members of the Class of 2020.