COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEM

West Point Tax Center closed and IRS extension

The West Point Tax Center is officially closed. However, the IRS has extended the federal income tax filing and payment deadlines.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the IRS is automatically extending the federal income tax filing and payment deadlines until July 15. This extensions applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.

Please note, the extension does not apply to state income tax filings or payments. Check with your state of residence for state income tax filing and payment deadlines.

For more details, please visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-day-now-july-15-treasury-irs-extend-filing-deadline-and-federal-tax-payments-regardless-of-amount-owed.