COVID-19: MWR facility and program updates

The following services remain open or just recently reopened:

• Dog Parks—Please limit groups and cleanup after yourself.

• West Point Bowling Center—Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Food delivery and pick up only.

• Round Pond Recreation Area and Lake Frederick Recreation Area—Permitted fishing and passive recreation only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For West Point fishing permits, create an online account at https://westpoint.isportsman.net.

• Morgan Farm Pet Grooming—Now accepting reservations. You must call ahead for an appointment at 845-938-3926. Also, if you’re PCS’ing away from West Point this summer and will be checking out of your RV Storage site, Morgan Farm would like to hear from you. Contact Trish at Morgan Farm at 845-938-3926.

• (NEW) Stony Child Development Center—The CDC is open for key and essential customers only. Eligible patrons have received direct notification via their Chain of Command.

• (NEW) CYS Parent Central Services—Effective as of Monday, the CYS Parent Central Services is open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 845-938-4458/0939/3969 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• (NEW) Automotive Center—It opened Wednesday for “Self-Help” patrons only. For complete details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/automotive-center.

The following services are closed or canceled (until further notice):

• MWR Administrative Offices.

• Army Community Service—Recommend using MilitaryOneSource.mil.

• Arts & Crafts—Classes are canceled. Virtual classes are available via the Arts & Crafts Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/westpointartsandcrafts.

• Auto Skills Center—Closed. Important note from New York State DMV: All N.Y. State motor vehicle inspections expiring after March 31 have been extended until further notice.

• BOSS.

• (UPDATED) CYS (All programs closed except for Stony CDC and Parent Central Services, see above)—All Youth Sports and Instructional programs for the Spring season are canceled. CYS staff is currently refunding/giving household credits in accordance with IMCOM guidance. SAC Summer Camp canceled through July 3. Re-assessment decision will be July 6 for remainder of summer.

• MWR Fitness Center.

• Intramural Sports.

• Leisure Travel.

• Outdoor Recreation—All camping/lodging reservations canceled until further notice. The Bull Pond lottery reservation is postponed until further notice.

• Recreational Swimming

◦ Season opening postponed until further notice. This includes Long Pond Swim Area, Round Pond Swim Area, Lake Frederick Swim Area, and Crandall Pool inside Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

• Special Events:

◦ West Point 5K/10K, Army Birthday Run, (June 13) canceled.

◦ Check out our #MWRAtHome digital events/competitions on our Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.

• Tronsrue Marksmanship Center—Closed, all classes are canceled.

• West Point Club:

◦ Dinner-To-Go is closed.

◦ All events and personal reservations are canceled currently.

• West Point Golf Course.

Please check the MWR facebook page for updates as things progress at https://www.facebook.com/westpointfmwr.