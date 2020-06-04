KACH Immunizations Clinic to schedule appointments

Keller Army Community Hospital will resume scheduling immunization appointments.

In an effort to accommodate our population needing vaccines while maintaining the safety of all of our beneficiaries, appointments will be scheduled for:

1. Any healthy beneficiary 11 years or older (parent must call to make appointment).

2. Any active duty servicemember who needs updated immunizations for MEDPROS.

3. Any travel related vaccines after an appointment with one of our providers has taken place.

To schedule an appointment, call the KACH Appointment Center at 845-938-7992.