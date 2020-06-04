Keller Corner: Update on Coronavirus:COVID-19 and your mental health

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

May was Mental Health Awareness Month, but as the month of May concluded the awareness of your health—specifically mental health during this pandemic—is still paramount.

We are familiar with viruses like the common cold and flu, but COVID-19 is new and presents a situation that none of us could have imagined a few short months ago. COVID-19 has resulted in business closures, social distancing and quarantine measures which have disrupted our daily lives.

There are small things everyone can do, while practicing social distancing or self-quarantine, to help reduce the amount of anxiety they are experiencing. This includes, but is not limited to, talking to a friend and asking them to be your support, finding ways to clear your mind, taking a walk or using a meditation application, or using resources like the Crisis Text Line (Text “MHA” to 741741).

Realize what you can control and focus on those things that can provide you with some comfort.

Be aware of the signs of anxiety. While it’s normal to be worried and stressed, people with anxiety tend to be more exaggerated in their feelings of worry and tension. Some symptoms include stomach/digestive problems, increased heart rate or changes in energy and difficulty sleeping.

Understand that your concerns are valid and your anxiety is real. The statistics prove that one out of five people will experience a mental health condition, and five out of five people will go through a challenge that affects their mental health.

Seeking help is a sign of “strength” not weakness.

If you are taking steps to manage worry and anxiety during this pandemic, but those steps don’t seem to be helping, there are resources you can utilize.

By seeking help, you can improve your lifestyle and the lives of those around you. Visit https://www.mentalhealth.gov/get-help for more information.