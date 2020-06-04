USMA Class of 2020: ‟With Vision We Lead” in their own words: Seyer

Pointer View: When it comes to your Class of 2020 motto, “With Vision We Lead,” what do those words mean to you?

Kathryn Seyer: “To me, these words mean that we have to stay focused on where we’re going but not forget where we’ve been.”

PV: What does service and leadership mean to you as you start your career as an Army officer?

KS: “Service and leadership go hand in hand. We have to understand what our subordinates need from us and do everything we can to help them reach their full potential.”

PV: What advice would you give to the underclassmen or to your younger self from four years ago with what you know now from your academy experience?

KS: “I would tell the underclassmen that they have to look out for one another. As I stated in my narrative, be intentional and genuine in every conversation you have with someone. You never know what someone is going through.”

PV: What is your favorite memory/top moments in your time at West Point?

KS: “I think my favorite moment was when I ran my IOCT and I had friends and instructors come cheer me on. It’s the people that I’ll remember about this place and what made it incredible.”

PV: Do you feel you achieved all your goals at West Point?

KS: “My goals got a harsh reality check after my calcaneus injury, and my only goal became graduating. So I’m happy to say that I achieved it!”

PV: What is your best achievement at West Point?

KS: “I think my best achievement at West Point is graduating! Or planning and executing SCUSA 71.”

PV: Any one person you’d like to mention that helped your success/guided you the most at West Point?

KS: “My fiancé Jack. I would not be here today if it weren’t for him. He pushes me to be the best version of myself.”

PV: Through this collective experience everyone has gone through, from your perspective, how has the Class of 2020 united together and motivated each other during the COVID-19 crisis?

KS: “I think our class has come together through the shared understanding that our graduation will be nothing like West Point has ever done before. Also, the fact that we are all so close to graduating has helped us push through.”

PV: What was the biggest hurdle you faced during the crisis? What did you find out about yourself and your resilience, whether it was physically or mentally, in overcoming this situation and drive toward graduation?

KS: “The biggest hurdle I have faced during this crisis was my wedding date. My fiancé Jack and I were supposed to get married on June 13. Now that our graduation date has moved (to June 13), and we have had to cancel all our plans. Finding a way to get married and incorporate both of our families, mine is in Texas and his is in New York, has been incredibly challenging.

“I had been quarantining in New York with Jack and due to the DOD travel restriction have not been home since spring break. We (got) legally married on May 24 and hope to hold the larger ceremony/celebration next summer. It was incredibly emotional and mentally challenging for me … that my family was not at my wedding.”

PV: What are you looking forward to the most when returning to West Point?

KS: “I am most looking forward to seeing my friends and ending our time as cadets together, as much as we can.”

PV: Historically, similar to your last two months, this will be a unique graduation that no class previously has experienced, what is your hope and anticipation for your graduation day?

KS: “I hope that graduation day is as normal as it can be. I just want to have that feeling of singing the Alma Mater for the first time as an alumni and tossing our hats into the air.”

PV: Describe what tossing your hat in the air will mean to you, completing your journey at West Point?

KS: “Tossing my hat into the air will mean that I officially made it. I ‘defied the odds’ and finished my time at the academy. My hard work and the support from my family and friends paid off!”

PV: You were the SCUSA commander this past year … talk about that experience of meeting many different people from different universities and the issues that were talked about that jumped out to you?

KS: “SCUSA was one of the best things I did while at the academy. Being able to plan and organize such a large event not only taught me a lot about the Army’s way of preparing and executing events, but also gave me the opportunity to interact with some amazing people.

“The student delegates from civilian universities, the over 30 international delegates from 19 different countries, the senior delegates who are practitioners and professionals in their fields, and the amazing panelists and keynote speakers provided me the opportunity to hear many different perspectives about U.S. foreign policy.

“Also, to most civilian delegates we are their first interaction with the Armed Forces and to be able to provide them with an inside look that most people don’t get to cadet life was an amazing opportunity.”

PV: You were a corps squad athlete with the swimming and diving team, talk about your experience? Best dive/meet you had at Army?

KS: “My experience on the swim and dive team was tough. After not being able to compete my junior year and thinking I would never compete again, to end my senior year as a member of the Patriot League Championship team I couldn’t have had a better group of people who supported me no matter what.

“I owe everything to my AWSD teammates, my diving teammates, my athletic trainers Sam and Gillian, my strength coaches Joe, Grubb and Kourtney, and my coaches PJ and Chris. I would never have gotten on a diving board again if it hadn’t been for the encouragement and belief in me. I can’t thank them enough.

“The best meet I had at Army was my senior meet. Not because I dove great, because I don’t recall that I did particularly well, but because of what it represented.

“I worked my way back to a spot on the team and to compete again for the Army Women’s Swimming and Diving Team.”