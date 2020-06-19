Class of 2020 ‘Dismissed’: Class of 2020 graduates in historic ceremony on the Plain

By Brandon O’Connor PV Assistant Editor

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on the Plain June 13. This year, 1,113 members of the class graduated. The commencement speaker was President Donald J. Trump. (Above) The class takes part in the traditional hat toss following the order of dismissal by First Captain Daine Van de Wall as aircraft from the 82nd Airborne Division fly overhead. Trump and West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams salute the new officers after they receive their diplomas. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV and John Pellino/USMA PAO

On June 13, the Class of 2020 became the first class since 1977 to graduate on the Plain at the U.S. Military Academy. The ceremony was moved from Michie Stadium to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV