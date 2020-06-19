Class of 2020 ‘Dismissed’: Class of 2020 graduates in historic ceremony on the Plain
By Brandon O’Connor PV Assistant Editor
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on the Plain June 13. This year, 1,113 members of the class graduated. The commencement speaker was President Donald J. Trump. (Above) The class takes part in the traditional hat toss following the order of dismissal by First Captain Daine Van de Wall as aircraft from the 82nd Airborne Division fly overhead. Trump and West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams salute the new officers after they receive their diplomas. Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV and John Pellino/USMA PAO
On June 13, the Class of 2020 became the first class since 1977 to graduate on the Plain at the U.S. Military Academy. The ceremony was moved from Michie Stadium to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV
On Saturday, 1,107 members of the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2020 graduated in a socially distanced ceremony on the Plain. President Donald J. Trump made his first visit to the academy to serve as the commencement speaker. The new officers were commissioned prior to the ceremony due to the delay caused by COVID-19, but they took the oath of office again on the Plain. 2nd Lt. Chase T. Miller was recognized as the Goat for having the lowest class ranking and received of roughly $1,000 at the dais. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV, Eric S. Bartelt/PV, Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO, John Pellino/USMA PAO and Niles Clarke/AOG