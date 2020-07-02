Army Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announced

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie has released the 17th induction class into the Army Sports Hall of Fame June 24.

The Class of 2020 features nine inductees to include:

• Rhonda Barush (‘86), rifle.

• Leamon Hall (‘78), football.

• Don Kutyna (‘57), men’s swimming and diving.

• Jack Price (‘33), football.

• Stewart Sherard (‘62), men’s basketball athlete and assistant coach.

• Kenny Smith (‘67), baseball and hockey.

• Gene Ventriglia, women’s soccer head coach.

• Cardell Williams (‘83), men’s track and field.

• Ron Zinn (‘62), Olympian.

The honorees will be officially inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 9.

A special plaque unveiling ceremony will be held in the Kenna Hall of Army Sports inside Kimsey Athletic Center, with the formal black-tie Hall of Fame Induction Banquet set for Eisenhower Hall later that evening.

The group will also be recognized during Army West Point’s football game against Princeton the next day at Michie Stadium.

The Army Sports Hall of Fame is a subset of the Kenna Hall of Army Sports, a comprehensive museum displaying Army’s rich and proud intercollegiate athletic program. It is located on the third floor of the Kimsey Athletic Center, Army’s state-of-the-art football training facility.

The announcement of the Army Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 marks the end of a lengthy process that began in the spring. A selection committee, representing athletic administrators, academic administrators, former West Point athletes, graduates and representatives from the Association of Graduates began the process of developing a workable list from the thousands of athletes, coaches and administrators that have represented the Academy on the “fields of friendly strife.”

Only individuals who graduated from or coached at the academy and those 15 years removed from their playing days are eligible. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee voted and approved the change from five years removed to 15 for cadet-athletes in 2015.

Once the selection committee finalized its recommended list, the names were forwarded to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams for final approval. The 17th induction class into the Army Sports Hall of Fame brings the total number of inductees to 154.

Barush is a five-time NRA All-American after earning first team smallbore honors in 1985 and second-team recognition in 1983, 1984 and 1986. She also garnered a second team All-America nod for air rifle in 1985. Army went 15-1 during Barush’s senior season and placed third at the NCAAs. She was a silver medalist at the 2010 World Championships on the 300-meter and 320-meter teams. Barush earned gold at the CISM Military World Championships in 2008, and set 16 national records—12 in rifle and four in pistol.

Hall graduated as the Black Knights’ all-time passing leader on game, season and career levels and virtually re-wrote Army’s passing record book during his three-year career as a starter. Hall still holds the standard for single game passing (385) and in career touchdown passes (38). His career passing mark stood for 30 years before being surpassed by Zac Dahman in 2005. Hall totaled 2,174 passing yards during the 1976 season and 1,944 passing yards in 1977 to rank second and third all-time for the Black Knights. His 15 touchdown passes still stands as the single season record at Army, which he accomplished twice. Hall still boasts the record for total offense standards for game (378) and season (2,121) levels, and served as Army’s co-captain in 1977.

Kutyna set the American and World Record in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.0) at the AAU National Championships in 1956. He earned All-America honors twice in the 200-yard breaststroke and finished as the runner-up in the 200 at the NCAA Championships his senior year. It marked the highest finish by a cadet at the NCAAs until 1987.

Price was a two-time first team All-American as a tackle (1930, 1931) and a three-year letterwinner. He captained the 1931 football team that went 8-2-1, defeating Notre Dame and Navy. The Black Knights compiled a 23-7-3 mark during the three years he lettered and went 2-0 against the Midshipmen.

Sherard was an honorable mention All-America selection by Converse Yearbook in 1962 and was tabbed to the NABC All-District third team as a senior in 1962. The MVP of the 1962 East-West College All-Star Game, Sherard graduated as Army’s all-time leader in scoring (1,299) and ranked second on the Black Knights’ single season scoring average list with 22.7 points per game in 1961-62. He also led the Cadets in scoring for three consecutive seasons. He served as an assistant coach to the team for the 1969-70 season under Army Hall of Famer Bob Knight.

Smith earned first team Eastern Intercollegiate Baseball League honors in 1965 as the third baseman. He was part of the 1965 and 1966 teams that won Eastern Intercollegiate Baseball League titles and notched two victories against Navy. Smith graduated as the program leader in career batting average (.360), career triples (8), career home runs (17) and held the single season record for triples in 1966 with five.

After graduation, Smith was named to the Pan American Baseball team and earned a gold medal as the starting shortstop. Smith was a three-year letterwinner in baseball and hockey. He scored 114 points (62 goals, 54 assists) on the ice for the Black Knights and led the team in goals scored in 1966 with 30.

Ventriglia was the inaugural coach of the Army West Point women’s soccer team elevating the team from club to varsity level. He was crowned the Patriot League Coach of the Year six times (1991, 1992, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2008). The Black Knights captured four regular-season Patriot League titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 2002) and twice won the tournament title (1993, 2008) taking the team to the NCAAs for the first time in 2008.

In total, Ventriglia led Army to 14 Patriot League Tournament appearances over a 17-year span and mentored players who collected 73 All-Patriot League certificates. He compiled a 262-164-299 mark over 23 years and a 67-32-12 regular season Patriot League mark in his tenure.

Williams was a track and field standout who was named an All-American in the 880-yard run following a third-place finish at the 1983 NCAA Indoor Championships. He qualified for the outdoor championships that year as well in the 800-meter run to earn All-America recognition after clocking in ninth.

Williams set school and Indoor Heptagonal records winning the title in the 800-meter run his senior year. He held school indoor marks in the 1,000 meters and was part of the 3,200-meter relay team and distance medley relay. He was the Army Athletic Association Award winner in 1983.

Zinn was an Olympian who ranked among the top race walkers in the United States. He was a four-year member of the U.S. National Team while a cadet. He competed in the 20k at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome and finished 19th. He also competed in the 1964 Tokyo Games and was sixth. In the 1963 Pan American Games, Zinn captured bronze after winning four National Senior Outdoor AAU Championships by the year of 1961.

Zinn was killed in action in Vietnam (1965) and was elevated to captain with the Bronze Star with “V” device.