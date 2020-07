CBT cadre arrives

Photos by Tarnish Pride USMA/PAO

U.S. Military Academy staff sets up stations to receive the Cadet Basic Training cadre Sunday at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School. Arriving cadets checked in , got their temperatures taken , were tested for COVID-19, ate their first meals back at the academy and received a briefing from the superintendent and commandant on how to assimilate during their return to West Point.