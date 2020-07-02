COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

West Point Commissary hours change for Saturday

The West Point Commissary is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday for the Fourth of July. As a reminder, customers will not be allowed in the commissary without a face mask.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season. The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center. The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering. However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks. See below for this week’s vendors.